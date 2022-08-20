“We need to praise women and not create more rivalries”; after controversy of alleged plagiarism of clothing launched by Marina Ruy Barbosa, Nati Vozza defends herself

The reason is that one of the models sold by Nati’s line is very similar to Marina’s store

The NV clothing line, by influencer Nati Vozza, has caused a great deal of controversy on social media. The reason is that one of the models sold is very similar to Ginger’s store, owned by actress Marina Ruy Barbosa. The subject gained great repercussion and some netizens accused Nati of plagiarism, but she defended herself.

In an interview for Leo Dias’ column, Nati stated that there was no plagiarism: “The pieces are not the same for those who really work or understand fashion. All the pieces are within the same aesthetic, which by the way is approached by many brands that are following trends around the world”, he explained.

The influencer also commented that her line has hundreds of its own models and that this issue should not have gained so much attention: “NV has 400 unique models. We are talking about 2 pieces that have the same aesthetic. A company that employs so many people, more than 400 direct employees. We need to praise women and not create more rivalries.”

The heart-shaped top style was quite successful during BBB22 after Jade Picon wore it. The model has been part of Ginger’s collection since 2020 and has become a darling among celebrities. Recently, netizens noticed that the two celebrities stopped following each other on social media.