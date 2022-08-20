West Ham makes proposal for Lázaro, from Flamengo | Flamengo

Flamengo is negotiating with West Ham, from England, the sale of Lázaro. The English club made an initial offer of 5 million pounds (approximately R$30 million), the Rio de Janeiro club asked for double the amount and talks are ongoing.

CONMEBOL punishes Vélez and Fla

1 of 2 Lázaro, São Paulo x Flamengo, Brazilian Championship — Photo: Publicity: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Lázaro, São Paulo x Flamengo, Brazilian Championship — Photo: Publicity: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

West Ham wants to buy 100% of the rights to Lázaro, who is 20 years old and has established himself in Flamengo’s professionals this season. In all, the attacking midfielder has 58 games for the club and eight goals scored.

VC Escala: ride Fla to catch Palmeiras

Fla needs to sell player

At 26 min of the 2nd half – Lázaro do Flamengo’s header against Athletico-PR

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The hiring window in England closes on the 1st of September. There is a possibility that, if the negotiation materializes, that Flamengo will not make the sale for 100% of the rights and keep some percentage for future sales. The English club can also offer bonuses for goals achieved.

Fabricio Bruno gets emotional when talking about injury

At 6 min of the 1st half – Lázaro do Flamengo’s header against São Paulo

+ Read more Flamengo news

Lázaro started to gain more chances in the professionals with the arrival of Paulo Sousa, at the beginning of the year. On some occasions he was even used open on the left, as a winger, and made good matches. In recent games, with Dorival Júnior, he has been used as a striker and has also had good performances.

If sold, Lázaro would be the fifth player in Flamengo’s main squad to leave the club in this window. Before him, Willian Arão, Gustavo Henrique, Andreas Pereira and Isla left Gávea.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧