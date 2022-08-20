What are Xiaomi’s 5G cell phones in Brazil?

O “Pure” 5G, or 5G SA (standalone), has recently arrived in Brazil and is available to more and more users. So far, eight Brazilian capitals already have the coverage of fifth generation networks and another fifteen should receive the news by November 27 this year. To meet the high demand for 5G devices, manufacturers have invested heavily in this technology, which includes Xiaomithe fastest growing Chinese company in the country.

Xiaomi 5G cell phones in Brazil

Xiaomi has a large number of 5G phones on the market, ranging from Redmi, POCO, Black Shark and so on. However, we list below all Xiaomi 5G phones that you can officially find in national territory. By clicking on each one you can see the complete technical sheet, offers and other content we create here.

Xiaomi



Xiaomi 12 Lite (Reproduction: Oficina da Net)

redmi



Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (Reproduction: Oficina da Net)

PIT



POCO F4 (Reproduction: Oficina da Net)

How to use “pure” 5G in Brazil?

To enjoy “pure” 5G in Brazil you need to have one of the Motorola phones listed above or other brands that are compatible with the technology — see the complete list of all 5G cell phones in Brazil. In addition, you must reside in one of the cities that already have technology coverage.

Major telecom operators such as Claro, TIM and Vivo have already activated their 5G services in eight Brazilian capitals, including Brasília, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador. According to Anatel, all 26 Brazilian capitals will have “pure” 5G working until November 27th.

5G cell phones in Brazil 👇

All about 5G in Brazil