White motorcycle, glass flower and ice tree: the curious images of the cold in SC

The cold hit Santa Catarina hard and was accompanied by frost and snow. The first flakes fell around 8 pm on Thursday (18), in cities in the Serra Santa Catarina.

According to the Inmet station (National Institute of Meteorology) the minimum temperature was recorded in Bom Jardim da Serra, where the thermometers marked -6.4°C. The municipality of Urubici also recorded negative temperature, reaching -5.4°C.

In São Joaquim, the thermometers registered a temperature of -5.3°C. In Urupema, the minimum reached -2.9°C. In Panel, at -2.6°C. Data were computed from standardized stations by meteorologists Ronaldo Coutinho and Piter Scheuer.

The phenomenon transformed the landscape leaving fields with a thick layer of ice. The flowers seem to be made of glass; the vegetation and the tracks were covered with ice; lakes and even motorcycles froze.

See the curious images:

Ice layer formed over fence – DisclosureND Foggy and very cold – DisclosureND Motorcycle was frozen due to low temperatures in Santa Catarina – Disclosure / ND Frozen plum orchard. The drama of the cold for fruit growers. Image of combating frost with irrigation. Photo by Jonas Tadeu Ribeiro, in Lageado Liso, Urubici – Reproduction/@climaterra/ND 6:49 am this Friday (19): record of frost in the interior of Guatambu/Chapecó with a minimum of 1.4 ºC. – Playback/@piterscheuer/ND Images of the frosty dawn in São Joaquim with -5.3°C this Friday (19) – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Frozen vegetation in São Joaquim – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Ice in São Joaquim – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Pieces of ice in São Joaquim – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Frozen waters in São Joaquim – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Frozen flower in São Joaquim – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Frozen flower in São Joaquim – MYCCHEL LEGNAGHI / @saojoaquimonline.com.br/ND Barbed wire fence was frozen between Rio Rufino and Urubici – Reproduction/Instagram/@refugiudaneve/ND

Intense cold must continue

The intense mass of polar origin, which declined temperatures in the State, maintains the intense cold at dawn on Saturday (20), with negative minimums between the Grande Oeste, Planaltos and Alto Vale do Itajaí, especially in the Serra, where the minimum should stay between -5°C and -7°C.

According to the alert from the state Civil Defense, there are favorable conditions for the formation of ample frost, including in some parts of the coast.

In the orange areas of the map below, the risk is high for events such as hypothermia and worsening heart and respiratory diseases. In areas in yellow, the risk is moderate.

In Serra Santa Catarina, there is a moderate chance for the lanes to freeze at dawn on Saturday.

See the map: