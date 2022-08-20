White motorcycle, glass flower and ice tree: the curious images of the cold in SC

The cold hit Santa Catarina hard and was accompanied by frost and snow. The first flakes fell around 8 pm on Thursday (18), in cities in the Serra Santa Catarina.
According to the Inmet station (National Institute of Meteorology) the minimum temperature was recorded in Bom Jardim da Serra, where the thermometers marked -6.4°C. The municipality of Urubici also recorded negative temperature, reaching -5.4°C.
In São Joaquim, the thermometers registered a temperature of -5.3°C. In Urupema, the minimum reached -2.9°C. In Panel, at -2.6°C. Data were computed from standardized stations by meteorologists Ronaldo Coutinho and Piter Scheuer.
The phenomenon transformed the landscape leaving fields with a thick layer of ice. The flowers seem to be made of glass; the vegetation and the tracks were covered with ice; lakes and even motorcycles froze.
See the curious images:
Intense cold must continue
The intense mass of polar origin, which declined temperatures in the State, maintains the intense cold at dawn on Saturday (20), with negative minimums between the Grande Oeste, Planaltos and Alto Vale do Itajaí, especially in the Serra, where the minimum should stay between -5°C and -7°C.
According to the alert from the state Civil Defense, there are favorable conditions for the formation of ample frost, including in some parts of the coast.
In the orange areas of the map below, the risk is high for events such as hypothermia and worsening heart and respiratory diseases. In areas in yellow, the risk is moderate.
In Serra Santa Catarina, there is a moderate chance for the lanes to freeze at dawn on Saturday.
See the map: