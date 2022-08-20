Who are Simone and Simaria’s brothers?

The end of the duo Simone and Simaria, after a series of public disagreements, took over social networks. Many fans lamented the end of the sisters’ partnership, and others showed no surprise. But, in addition to music, the sisters also starred in other family controversies.

Simone and Simaria have two brothers. One of them is the youngest Caio Mendes, 34, who frequently appears on the social networks of the singers, now a former duo, and is a certain success among his followers. In July of this year, Simaria made Stories on Instagram with photos of her and Caio in the pool and declared her love for her youngest, saying that she loved him with all her soul.

Still on the occasion, Simone posted a photo of Caio with his nephews and called him ‘loved clown’, in an affectionate way. “You are my friend, my partner in the fight, in the joy and in the sadness. You are the best brother in the world”, highlighted Simone in the declaration to her brother.

Caio works with event organization. Recently posted photos of the family, with the two sisters in an intimate atmosphere.

the other brother

Magno is the second brother of the duo. In 2019, a report by journalist Fabíola Reipert showed that he survives as a cart driver and collector of recyclable materials in the interior of Bahia. At the time, he said that he had been trying to contact the sisters for years, but without success. The information is that he would be the son of the singer’s father.

Magno, Simone and Simaria’s other brother Image: Playback / Instagram

The half-brother of the pair said at the time that when he thought about looking for them, he had no financial intentions, but rather the family rapprochement, which did not happen. Simone and Simaria have already received harsh criticism on social media for this troubled relationship with Magno, while living another totally different relationship with Caio.

Magno, in an interview with Reipert, said that he really wanted to meet the sisters, and that when he was still a child, he tried to live with Simone and Simaria’s father and mother, but his request was refused. He also said that he would not insist on contacting them.

the end of the duo

On Thursday (18), after many speculations and disagreements that became public, a note made official the end of the activities of the duo Simone and Simaria. The artists continue in a solo career, but will fulfill the commitments of shows already assumed.