WHO does not recommend 4th dose of vaccine for general population

Recommendation is made for risk groups, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed. Rest of the population has “robust protection” against severe covid after the 3rd dose

In the updates on the recommendations on the use of vaccines against covid-19, published on Thursday (18.Aug.2022), the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended the 4th dose of vaccine against covid for risk groups. Read the full text (227 KB).

In an interview with journalists after publishing the recommendations, the organization’s experts stressed that, in the WHO’s assessment, there is no need for the general population to receive a 2nd booster.

“The aim is to prevent serious illness and death. It is not a recommendation to revaccinate all adults after they have had their booster shots. For moderate priority groups, there is currently no recommendation for a 4th dose”, said Alejandro Cravioto, who heads Sage (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization).

WHO senior health adviser Joachim Hombach reinforced the guideline.

“The goal is to prevent the worsening of covid. In the groups that currently do not recommend the 4th dose, the adult population in general, for example, there are very low rates of aggravation of covid in individuals who have already received a booster dose.” says Hombach.

Furthermore, says Hombach, “a significant portion of the population that took the 3rd dose has already been infected with covid, which gives robust hybrid protection against the worsening of the disease”

“It is not a projection into the future. We are not saying that, from now on, these groups should be vaccinated every 4 or 6 months. We have to see how the pandemic evolves”, concludes the expert.

The guidelines follow the line of what the entity’s communications already said in May: prioritize risk groups and immunosuppressed in the application of the additional booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Who is it for?

In the statement, the WHO lists the following groups for which it indicates the 4th dose:

elderly (the organization leaves the definition of the oldest groups to each country);

immunosuppressed people of all ages;

adults with comorbidities that put them at risk of developing a more severe disease;

pregnant women;

healthcare workers.

According to the communiqué, countries should consider the cost-effectiveness of administering the 4th dose to inhabitants who do not fall within these categories.

“Countries considering methods of reducing the socioeconomic impact of mild to moderate infections need to consider the cost-effectiveness, pricing, and opportunity costs of other vaccination programs, and societal acceptance of a second booster before offering the dose. to individuals who are not in these groups”, reads the statement.

The guidelines were based on a review of studies by Sage (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization).