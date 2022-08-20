Who worked with a formal contract in 2021, will you be able to withdraw WHEN the salary allowance?

Most Brazilian workers know that they have a large amount of rights. They are all covered by the Consolidation of Labor Laws. However, it is important to mention that only people who are working with a formal contract can apply for this benefit.

Among them we can mention the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. These amounts are distributed annually to all persons who worked during the indicated period and follow all program requirements.

Who will receive the PIS/Pasep

PIS/Pasep is a payment made by the Federal Government to all Brazilian workers who comply with the requirements required by the initiative. Currently, these people are waiting for the values ​​for the year 2021.

In this way, people who were enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years can receive this installment, considering the year 2021 as the base. In addition, the worker must have performed paid service with a formal contract for at least 30 consecutive days or not.

During this period, he cannot have received a remuneration greater than two minimum wages. Finally, it is important that these people have all the information regarding the service updated in the Annual Social Information List (Rais). It is worth remembering that this is an obligation of the employer.

Values ​​of 2021

Before understanding the payment of PIS/Pasep during that year, it is necessary to understand that the benefit is always passed on in the year following the work. Thus, today workers should receive the amount of R$ 2021.

However, it is worth mentioning that last year the payment was suspended and for this reason, the 2020 PIS/Pasep was not carried out. In the first months of 2022, the population can withdraw the amounts not only for 2020 but also for 2019, which was also late.

Therefore, the Government did not comment on the transfer of the amounts for 2021 this year. For this reason, experts believe that this process will only occur in 2023.

According to official channels, the agency announced that the process cannot be carried out since the country does not have a budget. The forecast is that the salary bonus will cost R$ 20 billion for the public coffers and there will be 23 million people benefited.

Finally, it is important to point out that the amounts receivable depend on each worker. This is because payments are made according to the number of months worked. Those who had a formal contract throughout the year receive a ceiling on the benefit, which is equivalent to a minimum wage.

