Why did the company pay much more than the minimum for Congonhas, even without a rival? – 08/20/2022

This past Thursday (August 18th), the seventh round of airport concessions to the private sector in Brazil took place. 15 airports grouped into 3 regional blocks were auctioned. In particular, attention was drawn to the Block comprising 10 airports in the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará and Minas Gerais.

This is because this package included Congonhas airport, the second largest in terms of passenger movement in the country and, potentially, very profitable. Despite the fact that there was no competition during the auction for this block, the premium (difference between the price paid for the concession and the minimum reference value of the auction) paid by the winning group was 231.02%.

Obviously, there is always the argument in the media that the premium could be associated with an error made by the State in the valuation of the auctioned asset. More specifically, the minimum grant amount would be undervalued and that the auction result would only represent this error. I have a different view in the case of the airport sector.

It is likely that the explanation for the premium is found in the very characteristic of the auction model adopted, which is divided into two stages (delivery of a sealed envelope and, subsequently, bids in person), without the information about the qualified who sent proposal are initially publicized.

The idea of ​​this model is to create reasonable doubt for potential competing consortia about who will be their effective competitors in the event. The objective, ultimately, is to induce risk-averse groups (those who are “afraid” of not earning the right to provide airport service) to raise their offers in the first stage.

To understand this issue, it is enough to put yourself in the place of the auction participant and understand the model described in the public notice. It specifies that, in the first stage, all interested parties must send their respective proposals to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), by means of a sealed envelope. In this case, this took place on August 15th.

Anac, in turn, received all the proposals, without informing which consortia actually made an offer for the concession. Thus, no one knows, at that moment, who will really be competing, much less who will be able to participate in the second stage (out loudspeaker auction). And that’s when things start to close down.

This is because the public notice also establishes that only those bidders whose bid meets, after determining the provisional result of opening the envelopes, at least one of two conditions could participate.

The first is that the consortium has made at least one of the three largest offers for that Block of Airports. The second is that the value offered is equal to or greater than 90% of the value of the highest offer presented.

In other words, the “qualification” rule for the second stage of the auction introduces a risk that some consortia will not qualify for this stage if they do not meet the terms specified above. Thus, it may not be a good strategy to offer a very low value in the first stage (closed envelope), under penalty of not qualifying for the second (speakerphone).

And, mainly, in the absence of knowledge about who else will be bidding in the first phase and what the respective values ​​​​are offered, a risk-averse bidder will prefer to raise its bid in the first moment to a value closer to its “reserve price” ( limit that it would be willing to pay to operate the Airport Block targeted by the auction).

In this sense, the premium paid by the winning consortium, Aena Desarrollo Internacional, may have been a reflection of the model described here. In other words, seeking to avoid any risk of losing an asset that it considered so valuable, the consortium may have preferred to raise its own initial bid placed in the sealed envelope and thus guarantee its participation in the second stage.

It should also be noted that this strategy adopted by Aena would have the additional advantage for the group to signal to potential competitors, in a possible second stage of the auction (by speakerphone), that the consortium entered the event “not to lose”, and that he would be willing to buy the fight by bidding very high bids.

In any case, regardless of what Aena’s real motives are, the fact is that the model that has been used is based on the best international practices and on the economic literature on “auction theory”. And its objective is clearly to increase competition for the auctioned asset and maximize the revenue collected by the State.

Therefore, it does not seem reasonable to me to attribute the premium obtained in the Congonhas Block to pricing errors by the State or even by Aena’s leaders (as I’ve read elsewhere). On the contrary, it may be time for other sectors to look at and learn from the auction process adopted in the national airport sector.