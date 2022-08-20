Why is Gen Z the loneliest of them all? See 4 main reasons

the people of generation Zborn between the years of 1997 and 2012passed through adolescence and are coming to adulthood with a big feeling of loneliness. Recent surveys and studies carried out with this public reveal that, at the end of the day, they are people who feel alone and without support.

At social networks give us the fake feeling of closenessbut as we spent more time watching dances and enjoying pictures, we became more isolated at home and put aside those real encounters with friends, especially after two years of pandemic.

THE loneliness felt by these young people has several reasons. Meet some of them:

Excess of stimuli

It is very easy to understand why young people are hyperstimulated. We are living through an important period, in terms of technological evolution. Today, it is easier, cheaper and safer to stay at home, in front of the computerto cell and the TV than leaving.

The young people of generation Z grew up with broad access to technology and, therefore, they are always in front of videos, photos, music and images.

Social networks

Social networks are a separate problemespecially since its use is often indiscriminate. people of generation Z often have difficulties in interacting face-to-facesince they are used to “chatting” by sending memes and posts on social networks.

It’s already been proven: people who spend a lot of time on social media feel lonely.

False sense of independence

Human beings are programmed to depend on others. Fathers, mothers, uncles, cousins, caregivers: all these people are important to our psychological well-being.

Currently, generation Z is going through a period in which emotional independence is exalted, even if this is impossible and entails emotional damage.

Generation of only children

Other important change is the decision of couples to only child. A recent survey carried out in the USA showed that people who grow up without brothers tend to feel lonely during adolescence and adulthood. One more reason why it’s important create strong bonds with other people from family.

If you feel alone and have difficulties in dealing with it or looking for ways to make new friends, seek help. One good psychologist can make all the difference in the way you feel and interact.