Will Emergency Aid have a new batch in August? See who can still receive R$ 3 thousand

A new group can receive the deposit of up to R$ 3 thousand retroactive from the Emergency Aid in August. The “late” payment can reach almost 500 thousand Brazilians who received the original installments of the benefit during the year 2020.

First of all, it must be clarified that this is not a new Emergency Aid created in 2022. The aid is the same created in April 2020 to financially help families during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

It turns out that, at the time, the government released the double share of the benefit only for women heads of families, who received up to five installments of R$1,200, while men who headed households had access to the single benefit of R$600 per month.

Late last year, Congress recognized the right of more than a million single parents to receive double aid. In this way, the government started a new round of benefit release, exclusively contemplating the group of single men who received emergency aid at that time.

Emergency Aid consultation is at Dataprev

The technology company has acted since the beginning of Emergency Aid payments, being part of checking the records of millions of Brazilians who signed up to receive the benefit. In addition, Dataprev also developed a portal – https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/consulta/#/ – so that families could consult if they were considered able to receive the installments of Emergency Aid.

Even after the end of payments, which ended in October last year, Dataprev’s website remained online so that families could consult deposit statements, among other information about the benefit.

Through the same portal, the Ministry of Citizenship made available data on the new round of payments for Emergency Aid 2022. Now, the new version of the Dataprev website requires citizens to enter the login and password Gov.Br.

Do I need to register for Emergency Aid?

No, the Ministry of Citizenship did not open a new registration phase to receive the retroactive Emergency Aid. Only single parents who are heads of families who received only the simple quota (R$ 600) of the benefit in 2020 will be entitled to the amounts.

The retroactive deposit encompasses the original installments of Emergency Aid, that is, the five installments paid between April and August 2020. Benefits paid later, such as extension and Emergency Aid 2021 do not count towards the calculation of retroactive Emergency Aid.

What is the value of retroactive Emergency Aid?

In all, beneficiaries will be able to receive up to R$ 3 thousand reais in retroactive installments of Emergency Aid. The Ministry of Citizenship will still release the retroactive installments for 459,000 male heads of households. The government has not yet announced the date set for making the deposits, which may take place in August.

The first batch of payment was released on January 13 and covered 823,400 people. The government estimates the group is made up of 1.3 million single parents. The amount for each family will depend on the amount of installments received between April and August 2020, see below how to know how much the retroactive will be:

Beneficiaries who received 5 installments (from April to August 2020) – retroactive payment of BRL 3,000;

Beneficiaries who received 4 installments (from April to July 2020) – retroactive payment of BRL 2,400;

Beneficiaries who received 3 installments (from April to June 2020) – retroactive payment of BRL 1,800;

Beneficiaries who received 2 installments (from April to May 2020) – retroactive payment of BRL 1,200;

Beneficiaries who received 1 installment (only in April 2020) – retroactive payment of R$ 600.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

The payment of the retroactive installments of the Emergency Aid is guaranteed by the Provisional Measure (MP 10,841) which opens extraordinary credit for the payment of the extra quota of the benefit to single parents who received only a quota of the aid in 2020. The installments that began to be paid in April of that year had a value of R$ 600 for the general public and a double quota (R$ 1,200) for single mothers.

At the time, single male heads of household could not register to receive the double benefit. For this reason, the National Congress last year approved the retroactive payment for this group and the deposit of the amounts was announced by the federal government at the end of the year, but the money began to fall for the first approved in January 2022.

The new transfer of aid will only cover heads of family who were registered in the Single Registry until April 2, 2020 or who registered on digital platforms until July 2, 2020.

In addition, the Ministry of Citizenship will check whether single-parent families meet the same rules required for female-headed households. See what will be analyzed in the check:

Public Cadúnico and Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família): it will be analyzed if the single parent is registered as a Responsible Family member and received a simple quota of Emergency Aid, if he/she does not have a spouse or partner and if there is at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

Audience enrolled by the app and website: as it was not possible for this group to select the head of household option at the time of registration, the Ministry of Citizenship will now check whether the single male head of household who received a simple share of the benefit (R$ 600) does not have a spouse or partner ), if there is at least one person under 18 years of age in the family and there was no payment of a double quota (R$ 1,200) to another beneficiary or appointment of the head of the family by another person from the same family group.