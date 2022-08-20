With cancer, Globo reporter shaves her hair and gets emotional: ‘Strange, but necessary’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 days ago




Susana Naspolini was diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and, since then, has used social media to share the stages of treatment.

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @susananaspolini

TV Globo reporter Susana Naspolini decided to shave once and for all the hair that had been falling out due to treatment against cancer in the pelvis. The journalist filmed the entire process and had the help of her daughter. In the end, she couldn’t help but be moved.

“I’m going to clean up the salon. Some holes are from hair that had already fallen out”, Susana said, showing her hair.

Susana hugged her daughter then and said with teary eyes: “That’s (the affection) that matters. Let’s go ahead, kisses. Bald. Oh how strange. Strange, but necessary. Nobody wants to. Thank you for the support. get there”.

The reporter was diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and, since then, has used social media to share the stages of treatment, with messages of hope for those who find themselves in the same situation. Susana is 49 years old and facing her fifth cancer. Treatment involves chemotherapy sessions.

See the video:

She had already addressed hair loss in another video: “I know it’s pretty bad, but don’t get carried away because it’s not what matters. What matters is our treatment, our health, our healing. And we’ll get there. Then the hair will fall out, I’ll be bald between today and tomorrow. I will post. But that’s not what matters. We’re in this together, don’t be discouraged.”

