With Lincoln, Cruzeiro discloses list of related parties for duel with Grmio

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Lincoln was first listed by Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro released the list of related teams for the duel with Grmio and the novelty was forward Lincoln. Coach Paulo Pezzolano will be able to promote the striker’s debut for the Minas Gerais team this Sunday (21/8), at 4pm, at Arena Grmio, in a match valid for the 25th round of Serie B.

Lincoln was regularized earlier this week, trained normally with the squad and was listed for the clash with Grmio. It is worth noting that the 21-year-old forward’s last game was on June 1, in Vissel Kobe’s 3-2 victory over Kataller Toyama, for the Emperor’s Cup, in Japan.

Due to this inactive period and the difference between the trainings, the athlete is still not 100% physically. Earlier this week, Lincoln stated that he is still getting used to the level of physical demands imposed by coach Paulo Pezzolano.

“The players are very qualified, all with their specific characteristics, but very qualified. They are already training that way (with a lot of intensity) and in Japan I was training in another way. I’m still fitting in the way that Pezzolano asks” , said.

absences

While Lincoln was the only new addition, midfielder Fernando Canesin lost space on the related list. The athlete was on the bench against Chapecoense and was not even listed for the confrontation with Grmio.

In addition to Canesin, Ageu, Luis Felipe and Rmulo were out for the second time, followed by Paulo Pezzolano. All were passed over by option. The same goes for Stnio, an athlete who has already recovered from an injury and trained normally, but has not become an option for the Cruzeiro coach. Already Geovane Jesus and Leo Pais are still in the transition process and were out of this match.

The only absences due to injury were on account of midfielder Joo Paulo (injury to the back of the right thigh), Jaj (partial injury to the posterior ligament of the left knee) and Waguininho (muscle injury to the right calf).

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Wesley Gasolina, Marquinhos Cipriano and Matheus Bidu

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo and Z Ivaldo

Midfielders: Chay, Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira