World Cup? Cano jokes and is ‘sincere’ when answering what’s missing to be called up by Argentina: ‘There’s no way’

Cano answers question at press conference about Argentina national team

in great phase, German Cano is at the height of his career. This Friday (19) the athlete was asked at a press conference at the CT Carlos Castilho about what he needs to do to be called up to the Argentina national team.

With 31 goals in the season for Fluminensethe striker draws attention and is even mentioned in international newspapers, but the same does not seem to happen about a possible call-up.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“Scoring more goals, there’s no way. You have to do more (laughs). It’s working, things arrive on time or later. I think the work will leave it in God’s hands for what has to happen”, replied Cano. , in a good mood.

The phase is so good that the teammates are campaigning. Felipe Melo charged the Argentine coach on social media, and Arias interrupted an interview after the Copa do Brasil match to ask for Cano’s presence at the Qatar World Cup.

On what he would do if he found Lionel Scaloni, Cano celebrated the coach’s work in charge of the selection.

“I don’t know what I would say. I would hug him with happiness, for what he is doing with Argentina, a renowned team. We never stop dreaming. Always in the world of football you have to believe, many things happen, dreams come true. I have control inside the field to make my best performance. On the other side I don’t control it. I have to do the best for the team. Whatever has to come, forward will come”, he added.