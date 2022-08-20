World Photography Day: 10 tips for taking great photos on your smartphone – Época Negócios

+



Selfies, landscapes, dishes in restaurants, travel, pets, businesses, books, personalities, shows: social networks are full of photos. Providing them with beautiful images is a wish of millions of amateur photographers.

Therefore, on World Photography Day, celebrated this Friday (19/08), BUSINESS season gathered 10 tips for you to take great photos with your smartphone. Check out:

1. Start by cleaning the camera lens — but not your jeans

It seems a bit obvious, but many amateur photographers forget to clean their camera lens before taking the picture. The lens can accumulate traces of grease and dust, which make the image less sharp. “That’s rule number one for me,” says portrait photographer Henry Oji in an interview with Time.

While cleaning the lens on jeans can work, using rough materials — like a shirt or napkin — can end up damaging the lens over time. If you want to avoid scratches, use a softer material, such as a microfiber cloth.

2. Activate the grid to improve the image composition

On iOS, visit “Settings” and select “Camera”. From there, activate “Grid” to install an overlay of lines that will appear when you open the “Camera” app. This grid will help compose the image better and keep your photo parallel to any vertical or horizontal lines.

On Android devices, go to “Settings > Applications > Camera” and select “Gridlines” to choose between a rule of thirds overlay or a square overlay — which can be used for photos intended for Instagram, for example.

3. Adopt the rule of thirds

In the rule of thirds, an image is divided into nine equal blocks that form a three by three grid (hence the importance of activating the grid).

The rule says that the photographer should try to place the most interesting parts of his image where the grid lines meet.

Using the rule of thirds gives the image a more natural feel and allows the eye to flow around the photo more easily.

4. Use HDR function to balance exposure

HDR mode means High Dynamic Range. It adds detail in the dark and light areas to bring more balance to the image.

It’s a good choice if there’s a big difference between the lightest and darkest parts of the scene. For example, it will prevent the sky from getting too bright or the ground getting too dark. It’s great for landscape photography.

5. If it is dark, place the phone on a stable surface

In poorly lit conditions, it is more common for camera shake to occur, leading to blurred results. The camera will also increase the ISO, which tends to blur photos.

To reduce this risk, lean your phone on a flat surface, such as a wall, table, or edge. It’s a great tip for taking pictures at a show, party, bar or anywhere at night or in low light.

6. Forget about digital zoom

Digital zoom photos are cropped and resized images, unlike the optical zoom functionality of professional cameras.

Digital zoom will not only produce a grainy image, it will also reduce the overall resolution of the photo and make any kind of vibration of the photographer’s hands evident.

This includes photos taken on phones with multiple camera lenses, such as the iPhone XS or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. If you can, get closer to the subject of your photo to avoid using the zoom.

7. Look for light sources

Dazzling LED lights from a single source can give images a rough, oddly colored appearance.

It is best to look around the room for diffused light from one or several sources. Try to find other light sources that you can use, whether it’s sunsets, some indoor lights, or even candle lighting.

If you’re really out of light, use another smartphone’s flashlight mode to provide a more consistent light source.

8. “Ask” your smartphone to take a picture

How about asking for help from your own smartphone?

On Android smartphones, you can ask Google Assistant to take a photo or selfie and watch your smartphone open the camera app.

On Google Pixel smartphones, you can have Google automatically sense the perfect moment for a photo, thanks to AI-powered face detection features like Top Shot and Photobooth.

On iOS, Siri will open the camera app for you, although you will have to press the button yourself.

9. For distant shots, use a remote shutter

Remote shutters are an ideal accessory for shooting images that require a firmer hand or self-portraits. Touching the screen, no matter how careful you are, will cause vibrations that will affect the photograph. It’s great for group shots as well as night photography.

Some devices, like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series of smartphones, offer an included stylus that doubles as a remote shutter button and can be tucked away in your hand or pocket when you’re ready to take the picture. There are also remote shutters for other systems that connect to the phone via Bluetooth.

10. “Portrait mode” works best when there is light in the environment

Using the “portrait mode” feature, which simulates the depth of field found in photos taken with professional cameras, will generally result in a more visually appealing photo.

While everyone loves the look of portrait mode, in some cases it can get in the way, especially if the environment is not well lit. “If you’re using an iPhone, use portrait mode only when you have enough light,” says Oji.

