You won’t believe the value of a R$10 Plastic Bill

If you live in the early 2000s, you must surely remember the plastic $10 bill. This rather unusual banknote was launched at the time to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil.

The first batch was printed on April 24, 2000, with 250 million units. Gradually, they disappeared from the market and today they are sold for a much higher price than what is printed on them.

The rare note comes with an image and signature of Emperor Pedro Álvares Cabral, in addition to the “Terra Brasilis” map, one of the first representations of Brazil. She still has an excerpt from Pero Vaz de Caminha’s letter and a compass rose.

Its withdrawal from the market began in 2006, and according to the Central Bank it was scheduled. According to the institution, just over 3.7 million banknotes like this are still in circulation in the country.

Today, more than 15 years since the plastic R$10 note stopped circulating, it is sought after by collectors. Therefore, depending on its state of conservation, the price paid by art lovers can reach up to R$ 150.

valuable notes

Other rare notes made on commemorative occasions or that marked a specific time are worth a good deal of money these days. See some examples: