Youtuber says he ‘exaggerated’ Bolsonaro, but not for calling him ‘tchutchuca do centrão’

Youtuber Wilker Leão, who called President Jair Bolsonaro a “tchutchuca do centrão” and was grabbed by the shirt by the Chief Executive, this Thursday, said he exaggerated when using the expression. In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, the 26-year-old said he used words because he saw Bolsonaro as a person who surrendered to the political group that currently controls the National Congress agenda.

Leão went several times to the entrance of Palácio Alvorada to try to speak with the president. He said that the first time Bolsonaro reacted rudely to his approach. The second time was this Thursday.

“I started going there (at Alvorada) three months ago, always in this dynamic of talking to Bolsonaristas because he (Bolsonaro) was never there. So today was my opportunity. When I questioned him, he flared up and, of course, so did I. To say ‘tramp’, ‘bastard’, I may have exaggerated, but ‘tchutchuca do centrão’, no”, he told Folha.

Leão is a corporal in the Army reserve and works as a lawyer. He said that, after the confusion with Bolsonaro, he stayed for about two hours talking with supporters of the president at the entrance of Alvorada. But he denied that he was approached by a representative of the president for an apology.

Invitation to apply

The youtuber said that his criticism of Bolsonaro is because the president repeated corruption scandals by other governments – Leão cited the monthly allowance. He also said that he received an invitation from the União Brasil of the Federal District to be a pre-candidate for state deputy, but asked for disaffiliation when he learned that the local directory supported the president’s reelection.

Leão started posting videos on his YouTube channel — where the number of subscribers increased after the friction with Bolsonaro — questioning the behavior of Bolsonaristas in the Alvorada “playpen” just over a year ago. At the time, he was still active in the Army. He said his videos are to “expose the hypocrisy of the government”:

“Many people delude themselves that he represents principles that he does not, such as defending the military. He is there to defend the high command and the privileges of the high command.”

Because of the videos, the youtuber claimed to have been reprimanded, since, according to him, the military environment does not open space for discussions.

“They punished me, changed my session, I was in the legal area and they sent (me) to the construction squad, to work setting up events, since I already had a law degree. I responded to disciplinary proceedings and spent three days in detention,” he said.