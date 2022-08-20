Yuri Alberto celebrates the end of fasting for Corinthians and talks about rapport with Rger Guedes

This Wednesday, Corinthians beat Atlético Goianiense 4-1, at Neo Química Arena. With the triumph, Timão qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The goals were scored by Gil and Yuri Alberto, three times. After the game, the striker celebrated the first goals with the white shirt and the end of the drought of eight games without scoring.

“It’s a phase in the attacker’s life. So it’s difficult to control the emotional, the anxiety, because there are eight games without scoring. But there was no better day to score again. So just thank God”, said Yuri Alberto in an interview in the mixed zone.

He was the ninth player of the striker with the Corinthians shirt and the first three goals scored by the alvinegro club. Yuri Alberto spoke about the rapport with Róger Guedes and the other players in the attack, despite the short time with the team.

“Man, I’m so happy. We have little time to train, so we create this connection during games, there’s no way. Thank God today he helped me, soon I want to help him too. Let’s go, I want to continue this relationship with Renato too, all the attacking people. It will help a lot”, declared the Corinthians shirt 9.

With the victory, Timão qualified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, where they face Fluminense. Before that, Corinthians face Fortaleza, this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship.

