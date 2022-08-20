Zefa regrets after setting fire to Tadeu

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) has an ardent night of love with Tadeu (José Loreto), but the young woman ends up regretting having given herself to the pawn. It’s just that, even after the guy tells her that he has no intention of getting married, the couple has sex for the first time. Only, after the torrid night of love, the girl regrets having slept with the pawn and is comforted by Filó (Dira Paes).

It is up to the wife of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) to give her son a hard time for having warned him that he does not intend to marry Zefa. Filó sees no alternative but to tell her husband that the heir slept with the girl, but the cook ends up getting a cross answer from the farmer.

Days later, Zefa meets Tadeu again and makes it clear to him that she only sleeps with the pawn again after she’s married. The scene is scheduled to take place soon in the Globo plot.

What will happen in the next chapter of Pantanal?

In this Saturday’s chapter of Pantanal (20), Juma and Jove kiss. Marcelo tells Guta he’s afraid of what Tenório might do to him and Zuleica. Renato regrets having shot the jaguar. The Velho do Rio tells Maria Marruá that the time has come for the jaguar to rest and assures her that he will take care of Juma. Ari tells José Leôncio that a jaguar was killed on the farmer’s land, who could be arrested for the crime. Trindade leaves Irma devastated by telling her that she needs to get away from her and her son. Marcelo insinuates that Tenório acted with bad intentions with the Sarandi squatters. José Leôncio asks Ari to bring a lawyer to the farm. Irma dreams of José Lucas.

The novel Pantanal is being written by Bruno Luperi and is based on the original work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa that was first shown on TV Manchete (1983 – 1999) in March 1990.

