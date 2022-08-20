Zuleica actress from ‘Pantanal’: ‘My mother used to tune my nose with a clothespin’ – 08/20/2022

When actress Aline Borges, 47, appeared in “Pantanal”, the soap opera had been on the air for almost two months, and the public, already fond of Isabel Teixeira’s charismatic Maria Bruaca, did not welcome her “rival”, Zuleica. , lover of Tenório (Murilo Benício), with whom he kept a secret family outside of marriage.

“They didn’t see her as a second family, but ‘the other’. I received messages from people attacking the character, and always in the condition of a woman: ‘She’s a dog, a slut’. What do you mean, people? And this man? , being sexist, racist, homophobic, everything bad, and the woman who takes the stone is the woman”, criticizes. “Zuleica deserves to be acquitted by the public.”

The character has a very complex, even contradictory profile: although she is a “well resolved, independent and feminist” woman, in the words of the interpreter, she spent more than two decades in the role of lover and raising the couple’s three children alone. In scenes that will air in the next few days, she will reveal that she was the victim of a rape in her youth and got pregnant – because she felt fragile and alone, she ended up getting into a relationship with Tenório and lying that the baby was his son.

In the first version, Zuleica and her three children were represented by white actors: “It is necessary to praise Bruno Luperi’s decision [que escreveu a atual versão de “Pantanal”] of putting a black family”, says Aline, who also regrets that there is only one black nucleus. Then you can say: ok, we have equality”.

In 27 years of career, the actress says that “you can count on the fingers of one hand” the roles she played outside the stereotype of subservience —poverty, violence, housework—but she did not perceive this as a facet of racism because, up to four years ago, I didn’t understand that I was a black woman.

This discovery only happened at the age of 42, when she was invited to join a cast of black actors in the play “Contos Negreiros do Brasil”, and asked: “Ué, but I’m not black”, she recalls, in an interview with universe.

“I grew up straightening my hair, my mother spent her life tuning my nose with her hand, with the preacher. It took me a long time to recognize myself as a black woman. In a racist country like Brazil, nobody wants to be black.”

“There was a huge rejection of Zuleica. The public didn’t see her as a second family, but as ‘the other’. This softened a little when she started to show empathy for Maria [na novela, a personagem defende os direitos da primeira esposa do marido]even so, there is a great prejudice, people do not understand this man having a parallel family – although this is very common in Brazil.

These families exist. We need to stop throwing stones, judging, and putting ourselves in the place of this woman and her children. If this second family emerged, it is because there is affection.

I received many messages from people attacking Zuleica, and always as a woman: ‘It’s a dog, a slut’. How so, people? And this man? I haven’t seen any attack of that level on Tenorio. He can cheat, be sexist, racist, homophobic, everything bad, and the woman who takes the stone is the woman. Zuleica deserves to be acquitted by the public.”

Zuleica (Aline Borges) with her three children, played by Lucas Leto, Gabriel Santana and Cauê Campos Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

“There’s a scene, which should be aired this week, in which Zuleica tells Marcelo and Guta the sexual violence she suffered, and remembers how she started working at the hospital: she was a day laborer, like most women Unfortunately, she used to do some cleaning to pay for her nursing course. hand.

Reading this text, I felt so much pain. On the day I read this scene, I was sitting in the hallways of the Globo Studios, and I realized that of all the people who passed by – actors, directors, technicians – those who carried a broom, a cleaning cart, were black. Sometimes we are on the run and don’t watch, but black people are still in subservient jobs.

I have a career spanning 27 years, but I can count on the fingers of one hand how many characters I’ve done that have escaped this stereotype: I started as a maid at Adriana Esteves’ house, in “Coração de Estudante” [2002]then I was the maid at Marcos Palmeira and Deborah Evelyn’s house in “Celebridade” [2003]then I did bandit, manicure?

Most of the black people on TV fill these roles – and their characters have no family, no history, no complexity, no plot.

I’m excited for the day I’m going to walk on a recording set and see 50% black people. Then you can say: ok, we have equality. If a set has a small quota of black people and not a 50/50 ratio, there is no equality, that is a racist set.

A soap opera like Pantanal only has a nucleus of black people. It is necessary to praise Bruno Luperi’s decision to put this black family in ‘Pantanal’, which brings racial issues to the soap opera, because we cannot fight alone, we need anti-racist allies.

But the telenovela only has a nucleus of black people. And structural racism makes us normalize that — turn on the TV and not see a black person, even if we are more than half of the population.

When Maria Bethânia sings, in the opening, that “the children of our children’s children’s children will see” [trecho da música “Pantanal”, originalmente gravada por Marcus Viana], she is talking about this: maybe neither my daughter nor I will be alive to see the results of the fight that we are fighting today against racism. But our children’s children’s children’s children will see.”

“It took me a long time to recognize myself as a black woman. In a racist country like Brazil, nobody wants to be black, not even black people.

I don’t have dark skin and I grew up in a family with no racial conscience, which doesn’t recognize itself as black, so I thought I wasn’t black. I grew up straightening my hair, my mother spent her life thinning my nose with her hand, with the clothespin.

At the age of 42, I was invited to do the play ‘Contos Negreiros do Brasil’, a work with only black actors. And, when they called me, I asked: ‘Uh, but I’m not black’.

In the first rehearsals, the director asked each actor to write a monologue about their own life and, again, I thought: ‘I’m not black, I don’t have stories’. But when I picked up a pen and paper, everything came: from the stories I used to hear as a kid about me and my brother — things like, ‘He’s so black and she’s so pale’ or ‘Wow, he’s been in the oven longer’. — and I was writing all my trajectory until then, when I began to understand myself as a black woman.

It’s not overnight, of course. When you deny your roots all your life, it’s not easy to say ‘I’m a black woman’, but I gradually understood everything. Racist Brazil does this: ‘Oh, you don’t have dark skin, you’re not black’, because as long as you don’t recognize yourself, you stop fighting for your rights”