1.2 ton of cocaine found on boat

The Federal Police, together with the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS/CE), seized 1.2 tons of cocaine on a boat, hidden under tons of ice, this Saturday, 20th. Europe and the seizure, which is the largest of cocaine in Ceará in 2022, stems from cooperation between entities from the United States and the United Kingdom. Six people were arrested.

The action took place in international waters. The vessel was moored at Cais Pesqueiro do Mucuripe, in Fortaleza, and set sail last week. Incomplete documentation and the deactivation of the mandatory tracking mechanism (PREPS) reinforced the suspicions of the investigation, carried out by the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS/CE). Federal police, with the support of the Brazilian Navy, arrested the fisherman’s commander and five crew members in flagrante delicto.

The entities that make up the international cooperation are the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the National Crime Agency (NCA), law enforcement agencies in the United States and United Kingdom, respectively.

The prisoners were interrogated and indicted by the PF and may answer for crimes of international drug trafficking, association for trafficking and for being part of a criminal organization, with sentences of up to 34 years in prison.

