18 great deals on airline tickets, packages and resorts for you to take advantage of today

Last hours of Gol and Latam airfare promotions, with opportunities on several national routes. There is also a mega promotion with direct flights from Latam to Miami, business class flights from Azul and Latam to Europe and good prices to Costa Rica. Tickets combining three destinations in Europe on the same trip and flexible flights with unbeatable rates to Europe, United States, Rio de Janeiro, Foz do Iguaçu, Recife and Maceió. We close with travel packages to Trancoso, Itacaré and Praia de Pipa and a coupon with 45% off travel insurance. But watch out, because many promotions end this Sunday.

Promotional airline tickets

BRAZIL – Last day! Gol and Latam with national air ticket promotions from R$ 192 round trip – See here

VACATION IN LAWN – Last day! Direct flights from São Paulo to Caxias do Sul from only R$ 264, with dates in Natal Luz – See here

EUROPE 3 IN 1 – Airfares to three European countries on the same trip from R$ 4,233 – See here

COSTA RICA – Airfares from R$2,064 from São Paulo, Manaus and more cities – See here

UNITED STATES – Megapromo Latam has direct flights to Miami from R$3,231 – See here

EXECUTIVE EUROPE – Business class airline tickets to Lisbon, Madrid or Barcelona from R$8,296 – See here

flexible flights

EUROPE FLEX – Last call! Flexible flights to Rome, Paris and Frankfurt from BRL 1,172 round trip – See here

UNITED STATES – Very cheap! Flexible flights to Miami or New York from just R$1,161 round trip – See here

UK – Unmissable! Flexible flights to London from just R$1,266 from São Paulo, Rio, Curitiba and more cities – See here

SPAIN FLEX – Flexible tickets to Barcelona or Madrid from R$ 1,377 – See here

RIO DE JANEIRO – Flexible flights from R$ 189 round trip from São Paulo and other cities – See here

NORTHEAST FLEX – Flexible flights to Recife or Maceió from just R$ 189 round trip, with taxes – See here

FOZ DO IGUAÇU – Flexible flights from R$ 189, round trip, departing from São Paulo and other cities – See here

Packages, resorts and travel insurance

TRAVEL INSURANCE – Last days! Promotion has Allianz Insurance with 45% discount and coverage for covid – See here

CLUB MED TRANCOSO – Packages with flights plus All Inclusive accommodation from R$ 3,517 per person – See here

INTERIOR OF SP – Farm hotels in the interior of São Paulo from R$ 557 with full board or All Inclusive – See here

ITACARÉ (BA) – Packages with flights plus stays of 4 to 7 nights from R$ 796 departing from Brasília, São Paulo and more cities – See here

PIPA BEACH (RN) – Packages with flights plus stays of 4 to 7 nights from R$ 684 leaving several cities – See here