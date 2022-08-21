200MP camera and 180W charging – All in Technology

Infinix is ​​really determined to take the spotlight from brands like Xiaomi and Realme. Recently, the Chinese company impressed its fans with the launch of the Note 12 VIP, its first cell phone with 120W super fast charging. And now, a leak has revealed that the manufacturer will take the next step with the arrival of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G.

According to information from leaker online Paras Guglani, the Zero Ultra 5G will have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a small circular notch for the 32MP front camera. On the back, it will be the first of the brand to boast a 200MP super main camera, in addition to two other telephoto and macro sensors.

leaked image of Infinix Zero Ultra 5G via the YouTube channel @TechArena24

In terms of hardware, the device is tipped to receive a powerful Dimensity 920 chip that supports 5G networks. It is expected to have 256GB of built-in storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In addition, it should come out of the box with the latest Android 12 ready to use.

As of that moment, Infinix has yet to officially comment on the arrival of the Zero Ultra 5G. In any case, the leaker Paras Guglani revealed in the post that the model will arrive in India and global markets between September and October this year.