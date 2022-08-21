5 news from Flamengo today that rocked (20/08)

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Torcedores.com returns with another Flamengo newsletter. Check out what rocked Rubro-negro today.

Flamengo negotiates sale of jewelry with English club; see values

According to GE, West Ham, from England is interested in hiring Lázaro and would even have made a proposal for the player. According to the publication, the English team offered 5 million pounds (about R$ 30 million), but the amount did not please the board of Mengão, which wants at least twice as much to negotiate the young man, just 20 years old.

Gabigol sends a message before Flamengo’s “final” against palm trees

Tomorrow Palmeiras x Flamengo will make an early ‘final’ of the Brasileirão 2022 and Gabigol sent the message to the red-black fans on social media.

Mauro Beting sets the score between Palmeiras x Flamengo: “Wonderful game”

A fan of Palmeiras and current commentator for Jovem Pan and SBT, Mauro Beting beat the score of the game between Palmeiras x Flamengo and bet on a draw.

“If you draw on Sunday, at Allianz Parque, then you don’t have a direct confrontation with Flamengo and you have a very considerable distance of nine points in the table. If Palmeiras wins, it forwards, and a lot, the title of the Brasileirão. A draw is my guess and the game will be 2-2. It will be a wonderful game. Which, in my heart, is going to be great. “, said.

Fla: Player without space negotiates departure to Braga, from Portugal

Leaning against the red-black, left-back Ramon may be leaving the club, the young man is negotiating his transfer to Braga, from Portugal, according to information from Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda.

❗️ Exclusive. @SCBragaOficial negotiates the hiring of Ramon with the @Flamengo . Loan with option to buy on the table. Lateral is excited about the possibility of leaving Brazil for Europe. 🇵🇹🤝🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ebqMQ9NCJB — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) August 20, 2022

Fla makes a decision on the future of Galo’s target

With a contract until the end of the year at Mengão, Rodinei is in the sights of Atlético-MG, but according to UOL Esporte, the carioca club is trying to renew the right-back, who increased production in the season after the arrival of Dorival Júnior.