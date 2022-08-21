5G deployment delays, but smartphone sales grow in Brazil

posted on 08/20/2022 06:01



(credit: AFP / Pau BARRENA)

Despite the delay in implementing 5G in Brazilian capitals, sales of smartphones that capture the new broadband signal have shown strong growth, according to studies by the consumer and market intelligence consultancy GfK. From January to July, the share of devices capable of operating the new technology increased from 6.7% to 17.5% of the total volume of smartphone sales. For the consumer, the good news is that prices decreased, on average, 30.9% in the same period.

This week, 5G networks were activated in Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador. Since July, when high-speed mobile internet debuted in Brasília, the fifth generation of broadband has reached eight Brazilian capitals. In addition to the federal capital, the new broadband already works in Curitiba, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Goiânia, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa. As of Monday, 5G will be released for Rio de Janeiro, Palmas, Florianópolis and Vitória.

On Thursday, however, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) confirmed the recommendation made a week earlier by the technical group that manages the deployment of 5G in the country, Gaispi, and extended the deadline for the installation of the new technology for another two months. in 15 capitals: Recife, Fortaleza, Natal, Aracaju, Maceió, Teresina, São Luís, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Macapá, Boa Vista, Manaus and Belém.

Now, these 15 capitals need to be released by October 28 for 5G activation. Operators will have another 30 days, being able to turn on the signal until November 27. According to the previous rule, which already had an extension of deadlines, all capitals should receive the signal by the end of September.

Gaispi accompanies the cleaning of frequency bands necessary for 5G to work without interference in cities. The group justified the change in the schedule due to the delay in receiving equipment by telecom operators. The main problem, according to Gaispi, was the delays in supplies from China, a country that suffered a new and prolonged lockdown due to waves of covid-19. Such equipment is necessary filters to guarantee the non-interference of the 5G range by electromagnetic waves emitted by other sources.

The delay partially frustrates the plans of Palácio do Planalto and the Ministry of Communications to present 5G as one of the achievements of the current government and explore the theme in the election campaign.

Reference

In retail, however, 5G drives the marketing of smartphones. According to Fernando Baialuna, retail director at GfK, 5G may reach 33% of manufacturers’ revenues this year. “It is inevitable that technology will become a reference. However, it will still grow. We have, this year, a gradual process, with the World Cup favoring the smartphone as a second screen. I would say that sales should accelerate until the competition”, said. Thus, according to him, the last quarter of the year promises to be the peak of sales.



