7 benefits of eating almonds that will surprise you

THE almond can be an excellent option for those looking for a healthier life, as it is rich in fiber, protein, vitamin E, good fats, magnesium and manganese. In addition, it has a considerable amount of copper, vitamin B2, phosphorus and phytic acid. With such a rich nutritional profile, adding it to your diet It can be very beneficial for your body. See the list of almond benefits.

Benefits of consuming almonds

In Ayurveda, an Indian therapy, there is a strong belief about the benefits of daily consumption of almonds due to their nutritional properties. There are also numerous studies that encourage this consumption, mainly because these oilseeds have antioxidant properties, which in addition to fighting excess free radicals in the body, also help in the prevention of diseases.

Here is a list of some of the health benefits of almonds:

Controls and prevents diabetes and aids in weight loss: It has a low glycemic index and high amount of protein and fiber, which gives you satiety for longer, in addition to helping to prevent possible complications of the disease, such as frailty and weakness. High blood pressure reduction: Because it is rich in magnesium, it helps to relax blood vessels, increasing blood circulation and decreasing high blood pressure. The potassium present in it also helps in the elimination of excess sodium from the body through the urine. Benefits for skin and hair: Increases the moisture of body tissues, which enhances the skin and its shine, in addition to treating hair loss. prevent cancer: Almonds are rich in vitamin E, flavonoids and tannins, compounds that fight excess free radicals because they have antioxidant properties, which prevent some types of cancer. Helps in gaining muscle mass: Because it is rich in proteins, its consumption helps in gaining muscle mass. Prevention of neurological diseases: It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action because it is rich in vitamin E and flavonoids, which protects the nervous system, helping to prevent neurological diseases and increase memory. Osteoporosis treatment and prevention: Because it is rich in phosphorus, calcium and magnesium, it strengthens and helps maintain bone health, preventing fractures, osteopenia and osteoporosis.

Despite the numerous benefits, its consumption should not be exaggerated!

Like other foods, excessive consumption of almonds becomes harmful. Therefore, it is recommended to eat about 40 grams a day spaced apart. It is also important to consult your doctor and check for any additions to the almond, which can interfere with the amount of daily consumption. If possible, always prioritize your natural version.