7 Weird Things You Can Find on Google Maps

It is not news to anyone that technology nowadays is present in everything. So, when it comes to finding a location, the reality is also no different. In this context, we’ve separated some tips to help you know how to find some of the strangest places available on Google Maps.

Read more: Learn how Google Maps can help reduce gas costs

Valuable tips for knowing how to use the Google Maps application

If you have trouble finding the location of places even with instructions, this app can help you in a simple and practical way to get around.

It is known as an app GPS tool. It can be accessed from both desktop and an application available in Android and iOS versions. Its main objective is to enable the identification of locations and establishments

In addition, from Google maps, it is also possible to view routes, estimate travel time and obtain traffic information. Therefore, this application can facilitate the routine of any user who needs these features in their daily lives.

Understand how to find strange places using Google Maps

A very different functionality has become popular with the use of Google Maps. Using the Street View feature allows people to explore strange places without having to leave their home. And surprisingly, it is very simple and easy to access them.

This application has more than 220 billion images captured in more than 100 countries. In this way, the platform can be quite useful for exploring different types of locations around the world, so if you are curious about some of them, be sure to check out the suggestions below.

Tips for using the Street View feature of Google Maps

The first step is to search Google for some words that refer to the strange places you draw to know. For example: “cemetery of such a city” or “caves in such a place”. After choosing the location, you can view images posted by other people who have visited this environment.

Another option is to browse the map and search for the term “strange things”. Some users save their favorite places in a public list, so you can also identify the same places by accessing this information.

The TikTok app can also help you. Some users report that they found very unusual places from the #googleearth tag. To see these places, simply use this tag in the TikTok app’s search field.

7 Strange Places Ever Found on Google Maps

Strange circle in crops

Nagoro Doll Village in Japan

Mannequins discarded in the garbage, located in Chile

A strange encounter