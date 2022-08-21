9-month-old baby is hit by ‘stray bullet’ and dies in Fortaleza; two men are injured – Security

A 9-month-old baby was hit by a ‘stray bullet’ and died in Fortaleza last Saturday night (20). Two men were also injured in the crime.

The shooting took place in the Pici neighborhood, around 8 pm. The report found that two armed men arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and fired several shots. The target would be a man who was injured and fled the criminal action. However, another man and the 9-month-old baby were also shot.

“Two of the victims, including the child, were rescued, but the baby could not resist the injuries and died. The third victim did not seek medical attention”, informed the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS).

According to the SSPDS, the two men who were shot have been through the police for several crimes: “for being part of a criminal organization, homicide, drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, corruption of minors, threat in the context of domestic violence, resistance, contempt and disobedience”.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP), of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE), which has the support of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) to capture the criminals and discover the motivation. of the criminal attack.

Also according to the Secretariat, the population can contribute to the investigations by passing on information that helps the police work. Complaints can be made to the number 181, the Dial-Denunciation of the Secretariat, or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.





“Reports can also be forwarded to the DHPP telephone (85) 3257-4807, which is also the Department’s WhatsApp. Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed”, reinforces the folder.