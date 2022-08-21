A liter of gasoline reaches R$ 4.93 at stations in the Federal District

posted on 08/20/2022 06:01



(credit: Credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press.)

The reduction in the price of gasoline at Petrobras refineries continues to be reflected at the pumps. This Friday (19/8), at a gas station in the center of Taguatinga, it was possible to find a liter of fuel for R$ 4.93. According to Paulo Tavares, president of the Federal District Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF), consumers need to take advantage of this low moment, as prices may rise again.

“The amount being charged is the cost price, however, the market is free”, stated Tavares. “The reasonable market margin, according to the Public Ministry and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), should be 15%, however, if the reseller wants to sell even negative, it is his right.”

At the beginning of the week, Tavares had already informed that the stations would pass on to the consumer the 4.8% reduction in gasoline prices announced on Monday by Petrobras. In the Federal District, the value of a liter of fuel was around R$ 5.20, and at the Petrolino Post, in Taguatinga, the product was sold at R$ 4.99.

The drop in prices has been celebrated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is a candidate for reelection. “I hope the price of gasoline continues to fall. Of course, this price has to do with the dollar, which has been falling, and also the price of oil abroad,” Bolsonaro said last Thursday in his weekly live broadcast. through social networks.