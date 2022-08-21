A lot of people don’t lose weight even on a diet and THIS is the reason

Are you one of those people who try to lose weight but fail? Know that there may be a scientific explanation for your persistent obesity condition. Even following strict diets, there are people who are not able to lose a single kilo.

A study developed at the University of Ottawa, Canada, decided to investigate 5,000 patients. In all, 228 files were used and 20 obese women helped to understand how it is possible to help people in this difficult situation to lose weight.

How did the weight loss survey work?

According to the results of the study, the volunteers were referred to a supervision program. In all, they continued training with 18 progressive sessions, for six months on end.

Using artificial intelligence, scientists have noticed that physical activity is able to increase weight loss and improve metabolism. In patients with difficulty to lose weight, this type of solution proved to be quite efficient.

Physical activity made musculoskeletal conditioning stronger and achieved positive results in caloric expenditure. With diet alone, the same objectives could not be observed.

Exercise is the only way to lose weight

“For those individuals who are obese and who have had tremendous difficulty losing weight, the message is: you are in a group of individuals for whom exercise is particularly important. And it will really help you lose weight.” That’s what Ruth McPherson, a leader in cardiovascular genetics and a professor at the university’s School of Medicine, said in a statement about the study.

The data obtained by the research tend to help in the reorganization of diet and weight loss programs. People struggling to lose weight can find light at the end of the tunnel this way. In other words, all is not lost.

It is important to point out that physical activity also needs supervision and must be done with a degree of intensity sufficient to trigger caloric burning.