African ice cream shop uses dried fish and insects in its flavors – Casa Vogue

African ice cream shop uses dried fish and insects in its flavors (Photo: Jo Munnik/CNN)

With a variety of over 800 flavors, the Tapi Tapi ice cream shop opened in 2020 and has become one of Cape Town’s most talked about foodies. That’s because molecular biologist and chef Tapiwa Guzha, responsible for the creations, develops unusual flavors of ice cream, inspired by indigenous products from all corners of the African continent.

Matemba, a sun-dried and salt-cured kapenta fish, the moth caterpillar belina gonimbrasia called Mopane and Mphepho, an herb used in traditional medicine in Southern Africa, are just some of the ingredients present in ice creams from Guzha, who wants to help the black population have more contact with their culture and identity.

Molecular biologist and chef Tapiwa Guzha (Photo: Jo Munnik/CNN)

The idea to open an ice cream shop came after seeing participants in a culinary program use dry ice to make ice cream. As he had access to the product because of his profession, Guzha tested the experience at home. At first, the production was just for himself and friends, however, realizing the growth in demand, he decided to open his own establishment.

Tapiwa Guzha, 36, is Zimbabwean and his greatest inspirations are his memories, such as the scents of childhood, his grandmother’s backyard and the suburbs of the capital of Zimbabwe.