After disastrous cosmetic procedure, Linda Evangelista prints magazine cover – Lifestyle









The actress and model Linda Evangelista appears on the cover of Vogue magazine, British edition, for the month of September. But the look shown is not her real look-at 57, Linda had to use ribbons to hold part of her face and still kept her neck hidden. That’s because, six years ago, she underwent an aesthetic process that failed, leaving her face “deformed”, according to her.

Linda filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, the company responsible for the procedure, but settled a month ago. She asked for compensation of US$ 50 million, but the established amount was not disclosed.











“Those aren’t my real chin and neck – and I can’t walk around with duct tape and rubber bands everywhere. You know what, I’m trying to love myself as I am, but for the pictures. I’ve always believed that we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. . I think it’s allowed (change the look for the photos). Also, all my insecurities are resolved in these photos, so I have to do what I love,” the model told the publication.

On her Instagram account, Linda posted a photo of the makeup process, in which she shows her face with various ribbons.

One of the top models of the 1990s, Linda Evangelista suffered a rare side effect of cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting) – on social media, she said that instead of her fat cells getting smaller, the procedure caused them to enlarge, making the region bigger. subjected to treatment. According to experts, this reaction is rare, occurring in one case every 4,000 sessions.