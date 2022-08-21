After her son’s hospitalization, Andréia Sadi confesses: ‘I discovered what it’s like to be afraid’ – Emais

Pedro and João, 1 year and 4 months old, are the children of Andréia Sadi and André Rizek. Photo: Instagram/@sadiandreia

Andréia Sadi shared this Saturday, 20th, the reunion of the twins, Pedro and João, aged 1 year and 4 months, after Pedro spent a few days in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU). On Instagram, the journalist published an image of the little ones, the result of her marriage with the also journalist André Rizek , hugging and wrote a long outburst in the caption. She related the difficulties she faced with her son in the hospital.

“In the last photo – my first night in the ICU with Pedro – I could only imagine the reunion of the first photo: the hug with my brother Jojo. They had never been apart since they were born and my heart as a mother of twins tried to remain calm in the face of the unpredictable, the insecurity, the suffering of my baby – the fear”, began the journalist. mother, I discovered what it is to be afraid”, he amended.

She went on to say that one day she will be able to talk better about everything that happened because, for now, she still cannot. “The mother, as I was told, “cries last, holds the wave” – ​​she only “cries” when everything is well, out of danger. Look… I tried. I thought I was strong but then came the greatest loves of life and not I managed to stick to the letter. I collapsed in the few hours he closed his eyes at dawn. I asked for that maxim: “I want to change places with him… Please pass his pain on to me.” I was welcomed in the solitude of fear. by incredible professional women who must see so much, right? But, for me, that helping hand of nursing was everything”, she said.

“But when he was awake, he kept his tears in his pocket and painted the set to help his pain pass: I went from music and choreography – repeat Djavan (who he’s addicted to now) to telling stories with him attentive in my lap – because he felt safer that way. In the second photo – which is a video made by my brother on duty at the hospital – we went for a walk in the hallway. Amid all the wires and cables, Pedro does his show: he stopped to greet and send kisses to the “neighbors” in the hallway. Surprised, Gui and I burst out laughing”, added Sadi.

She pointed out that it was at this point that she realized that things were getting better. “There I saw that Pedro was returning to being Pedro root: he came to be happy, make people laugh, have fun and be happy. My heart exploded. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother, my love”, concluded the journalist.

