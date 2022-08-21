After looking up, Laís Caldas drops the lawsuit against Maíra Cardi | Cíntia Lima column

Former BBB 22 Laís Caldas, been bullied on the internet because of his appearance and decided to undergo a cosmetic procedure to lift his eyes. The controversy gained strength after Maíra Cardi referred to Laís in a podcast as: “Aquela do Olho Selvagem”. But now, the former BBB declares that she has given up suing her.

In an interview with journalist Giulia Costa, Laís Caldas declares that his team even filed a lawsuit against the influencer, but dropped the cause. The former BBB tells how she reacted to the comment: “It didn’t hit me at all, my self-esteem was always up there. I don’t care about these things, but there are people who do. Now, for a public person to say the kind of thing she said… When I left the house I was silent, I even took the process off her back. My team cared, but when I left the house, I didn’t care. But, precisely so that it doesn’t happen to others, I found an opportunity to expose this so that people can be less toxic.”

Laís underwent upper blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelids; by correcting ptosis of the right eye; and by a surgery known as “foxy eyes”, in addition to CO2 laser for face and neck rejuvenation. The procedure lasted five hours. and the final result should appear within six months.

“I decided to do it because of the expression lines and sagging under my eyes that had been bothering me for four years. She had already had procedures to improve it, but she was still uncomfortable. I decided to do it because of that, not because of the internet’s criticism. I’m really enjoying the result.”

