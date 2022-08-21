“Again?”; Justice of Paraíba decides to transfer action against Antonia Fontenelle, accused of prejudice, to Rio de Janeiro

The justice of Paraíba made the decision to transfer the action against Antonia Fontenelle, responsible for having committed prejudice against Paraíba, to the state of Rio de Janeiro, after saying that it was unable to judge the influencer. The case concerns a video that was made public by her in 2021, where Antônia uses the term “paraíba” to explain about the case of Dj ivis.

According to information from G1, the decision of the case to be placed in another state was taken by the judge Shirley Abrantes. The magistrate understands that the case must be estimated by the judiciary of Rio de Janeiro, the municipality where the defendant lives. After receiving, the justice will analyze the case, and from that point, will decide if the complaint will be accepted.

In the recording made in 2021, the famous cites the case of DJ Ivis who assaulted his ex-wife Pamela Hollanda. “These people from Paraíba are a little successful and think they can do anything. Tomorrow I will contact the authorities of Ceará to understand why this cretin was not arrested” he began..

The term used to refer to people from Paraíba was seen as prejudice. At the time, she said: “They came together to now accuse me of xenophobia. Again? Don’t glue! They’ve already tried to accuse me of xenophobia because I said ‘those Paraíbas when they start earning a little money think they can do anything’.explained his attitude.