Aldo suffers from rival’s ‘truncated game’, loses at UFC 278 and distances himself from dispute for the belt

Brazilian failed to impose his aggressiveness and ended up being overcome in a frustrating fight

on the main card of UFC 278 this Saturday, which took place in Salt Lake City, United States, José Aldo was defeated by unanimous decision by Georgian Merab Dvalishvili.

The first round was tense. Clearly, the Brazilian had the support of the crowd, who shouted his name throughout the fight. In a similar heist, Aldo escaped the fall attempts.

In the second round, Dvalishvili tried at all costs to take Aldo to the ground, but to no avail. However, time on the grid applying knees took the assault in favor of the Georgian.

The third round was similar to the second, with the Brazilian failing to impose his aggression and getting stuck in the fence most of the time.

With the defeat, Aldo, who is number 3 in the roosters ranking, distances himself from the dream of one more shot at the UFC belt before retiring.

See below the results of UFC 278

Lucie Pudilová defeated Wu Yanan by knockout in the 2nd round

Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker by knockout in the 1st round

Marcin Tybura defeated Alexander Romanov by majority decision

Jared Gordon defeated Leonardo Santos by unanimous decision;

Sean Woodson and Luis Saldaña drew

Ange Loosa defeated AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision

Amir Albazi defeated Francisco Figueiredo by submission in the 1st round

Aori Qileng defeated Jay Perrin via unanimous decision

Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Miojo by knockout in the 1st round