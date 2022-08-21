Amateur photographer makes impressive record of Saturn – News

Amateur astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy managed to make an impressive record of Saturn last Sunday (14), when the planet was at the point of its closest orbit to Earth, an event known as “opposition”.

During this period, when the Earth is positioned between Saturn and the Sun, it is possible to observe the planet and its rings with the naked eye and is the best time to obtain clear images with a more intense brightness.





McCarthy, who lives in Arizona, USA, drove to Los Angeles to take pictures with clear skies, as the weather in his city was cloudy.

He used two cameras, positioning them on top of a building, and took more than 100,000 images of Saturn to find the perfect shot and show details of the planet’s famous rings.



Check out the images:







“This was captured using an 11-inch telescope and two cameras, one for color and one for detail,” says McCarthy. The recording took place “from more than 100,000 frames of individual images captured during a period of about 30 minutes in the early hours of the morning”, he adds, explaining the feat.

The “opposition” occurs every 54 weeks, so the next chance to observe this Saturn opposition will be on August 27, 2023.



