Anatel postpones activation of ‘pure’ 5G in all capitals to end of November | Technology

The board of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved this Thursday (18) the request to postpone the maximum deadlines for the release of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band and the launch of the fifth generation of telephony (5G) in all the capitals.

Thus, the preparation of the mobile network must be completed by the 28th of October so that the signal of the new service can be activated by the 27th of November.

The maximum deadline for launching the service in the capitals had already been postponed before. When launching the public notice for the sale of licenses, Anatel foresaw the activation of the service at the end of July, but it was moved to September 29.

Now, the postponement of the deadline was proposed by the technical group responsible for approving the activation of “pure” 5G in the country, also called “standalone” or 5G SA. The group was warned by the Entity Administrator of the Strip (EAF), “Siga Antenado”, about the difficulty of releasing the mobile network by the new technology in fifteen capitals.

“This measure was necessary to allow the completion of the actions to vacate the band and mitigate any interference in the reception of Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) stations. The possibility of anticipation by decision of Gaispi remains, even in these cities, provided that the necessary measures are adopted by the EAF”, informed Anatel, in a note.

The pure 5G signal has already reached eight capitals: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa, São Paulo, Curitiba, Salvador and Goiânia. Next Monday, it will be activated in Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Florianópolis and Palmas.

