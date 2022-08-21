Andreia Sadi tells drama lived with son in ICU | celebrities



Andréia Sadi and her two children – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/20/2022 16:19 | Updated 08/20/2022 16:42

Rio – Andreia Sadi revealed this Saturday (20), on her Instagram, the drama she lived last week with her son Pedro. The journalist had already announced in the last few days that she had taken time off work to take care of the little one’s health, which was resolved in a short time, but the reason for the problem has not yet been disclosed. The mother of the twins João and Pedro did not give further details in the publication, but she opened her heart in an emotional caption telling how she felt to see her one-year-old son in the ICU.

“In the last photo – my first night in the ICU with Pedro – I could only imagine the reunion of the first photo: the hug with my brother Jojo.

They had never been apart since they were born and my twin mother’s heart tried to keep calm in the face of the unpredictable, the insecurity, the suffering of my baby – the fear. I told some friends that after I became a mother, I discovered what it’s like to be afraid.

One day I’ll be able to write and talk about all of this – but for now, I still can’t. The mother, as I was told, “cries last, catches the wave” – she only “cries” when all is well, out of danger.

Look… I tried. I thought I was strong but then came the greatest loves of life and I couldn’t follow through. I collapsed in the few hours he closed his eyes there at dawn. He asked for that maxim: “I want to change places with him, his pain will pass for me please”. I was welcomed in the solitude of fear by incredible professional women who must see so much, ne… but, for me, that helping hand of nursing was everything. But when he was awake, he kept his tears in his pocket and painted the set to help his pain go away: I went from music and choreography -repeat Djavan (who he’s addicted to now lol) to telling stories with him attentive in my lap – because he felt safer that way.

In the second photo – which is a video made by my brother on duty at the hospital – we went for a walk in the hallway. Amidst all the wires and cables, Pedro does his show: he stopped to greet and send kisses to the “neighbors” in the hallway. Surprised, Bill and I burst out laughing.

But there I saw that Pedro was returning to being Pedro root: he came to be happy, to make people laugh, to have fun and to be happy. My heart exploded. Thank you for choosing me to be his mother, my love.

Walk on, Pedroca (avoid running please you’re too fast mom can’t catch up): I’ll always be holding hands with you,” he wrote.

Celebrities, journalists, friends and fans of the presenter were present in the comments. Titi Muller commented: “A warm hug for you and a lot of health”, while journalist Edu Carvalho said: “What a beautiful thing. Cheers to you.”, and Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter Camilla Camargo also sent her regards: “A sick son ends up with every mother’s heart. Go strong beautiful mom, may God bless this family”. In addition to these examples, several other professionals and internet users showed solidarity in different ways.