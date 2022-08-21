Angola prepares for the fiercest elections in the country’s history; meet the candidates | World

About 14 million Angolans (both in their own territory and abroad) will vote in the general elections this Wednesday (24), which should be the most popular since the first election held in the country, in 1992.

Angola has the second largest Portuguese-speaking population in the world (behind Brazil), is the second largest oil producer in Africa and one of the most unequal nations on the planet.

The country experienced a 27-year civil war. The conflict began in 1975, after independence from Portugal. The groups Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) fought each other until 2002. The balance was more than 500,000 dead.

The MPLA has been in power in Angola since independence in 1975. The current president is João Lourenço. He is seeking re-election for a second 5-year term, but Unita has never been more popular.

Joao Lourenço in April 2019

A survey by Afrobarometer in May shows that the proportion of Angolans in favor of Unita has increased from 13% in 2019 to 22% (the party is still seven percentage points behind the MPLA).

About half of voters still haven’t decided who to vote for.

Lourenço was chosen by his predecessor, José Eduardo dos Santos, who left the government in 2017 after four decades in power.

The current president has opened investigations into allegations of corruption during the era of his predecessor Santos, even though the two were allies. Still, there is a sense of disappointment with the MPLA, especially among younger people, who feel that the party has failed to improve people’s lives.

Unita is led by Adalberto Costa Júnior, who is campaigning among younger voters saying he aims to create jobs and ensure stability in a time of global crisis.

Adalberto Costa Júnior in 2019

Voting outside the territory

For the first time, voters who are not in Angola will be able to participate in the elections. An estimated 400,000 Angolans live outside the country, but only 22,000 have registered to vote (this small proportion is an indicator that people simply do not believe that elections can change the country’s outlook).

Unita supporters in Luanda, 2012

How the election works

Voters do not directly choose the president, but deputies from a list. The leader of the party with the most votes is chosen as president.

The National Assembly has 220 deputies. Of these, 130 are elected from a national list, and 90 are elected from regional lists (there are 18 provinces, and each has 5 deputies).

Today, the MPLA has 150 seats in the assembly, and Unita, 51. The rest are occupied by smaller parties.