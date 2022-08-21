Anitta cuts hair with the help of Gkay during the party and the result scares the singer: “It was…”

Anitta underwent a visual transformation this Sunday morning (21). The singer decided to cut her hair shortly after performing at the Garota VIP, an event that brought together several celebrities in Rio de Janeiro. The person responsible for the cut was the digital influencer Gkay. Anitta was scared with the result.

The singer shared the change in the look with the followers through the social networks. She appeared on Instagram stories warning that she would get a pair of scissors to cut her hair: “I’m going to get a pair of scissors and we’re going to cut my hair now. I’m going to get a pair of scissors and cut it just like Gkay”, said the singer.

With the help of Gkay, Anitta tied the locks for her friend to identify the place of the cut. First, the influencer cuts a little tip, but the singer asked to follow the cut very close to the fastener. After the cut, Anitta realized that the cut was wrong and commented: “My God, it was crooked”, she said. Gkay joked: “Friend, think on the bright side, only you have this cut”, she commented.

Despite the unexpected result, Anitta said she didn’t regret it: “Hair grows”, she said. With scissors in hand, Anitta tried to convince other party guests to change their look too, but was unsuccessful. The singer’s new cut gained great repercussion on social networks.