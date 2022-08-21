Anitta cuts hair with the help of Gkay during the party: ‘Let’s make a revolution’ | TV & Famous

Anitta decided to change her look during a party that takes place inside her house. The singer, who was present on the stage of “Garota VIP” on Saturday night, appears in the stories of her profile on the social network, warning that she is going to get a pair of scissors to cut her hair. With Gkay’s help, she ties up the locks for her friend to identify the location of the cut. First, the influencer cuts a little tip, but the powerful asks to follow the cut very close to the clip.
Soon after, they ask if Anitta regretted having cut her hair and she says no. However, she notices that the cut is quite crooked and hears from Gessica Kayane:
“Friend, think on the bright side, only you have this cut.”
With scissors in hand, Anitta tries to convince other party guests to change their look too.
Anitta tries to cut the hair of guests at the party — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Check out before and after Anitta — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Gkay cuts Anitta’s hair — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram