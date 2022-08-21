anonymous with mask, famous without

A distinction between anonymous and famous when taking pictures with Sandy in the dressing room has been a reason for revolt among the singer’s fan club. At the show on Thursday night, in São Paulo, it was no different.

The images show that fans, drawn to meet the artist, are required to wear masks. While for celebrities, the use of a protective accessory becomes dispensable. It was like this when Sandy posed, for example, alongside Wanessa Camargo, from the country singer Paula Mattos and crowded with part of the cast of the series “Sandy & Junior”, who gathered to watch the presentation in São Paulo.

Sandy with colleagues from the series “Sandy & Junior”: without a mask Photo: reproduction / instagram

In the profiles of the singer’s fan clubs on Instagram, the atmosphere is really one of revolt. “Famous without a mask and a fan with. Vaccine only immunizes an artist”, commented a fan. “I thought the vaccine was available to anonymous people,” said another. “Sandy is crowded with a lot of people without a mask. And the poor fan who is waiting for this moment has to cover his face. What a pity!”, lamented another.

Sandy with singer Paula Mattos: without a mask Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Sandy with Wanessa Camargo: without a mask Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Sandy kicked off the “We Voz Eles 2” tour and will make a series of performances across the country, with shows already scheduled in cities like Rio, São Paulo, Florianópolis and Brasília.