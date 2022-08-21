Another Marvel hero is confirmed to return in Avengers 5, says rumor

avengers 5 (or Kang Dynasty) is one of the most ambitious projects in Marvel history. But aside from seeing the heyday of the villainous Kang: The Conqueror, fans are dying to find out what the next lineup of the team itself will be.

Even more so now that half of the original Avengers have retired/died, and MANY new heroes have emerged in the MCU, literally anything can happen. And after a statement that may have revealed the FIRST superhero in the Kang Dynasty, it’s time for a new rumor.

According to the insider Moth Culture, Deadpool will be in Avengers 5! The insider does not bring any further information on how his participation should be.

Bear in mind that this is a RUMOR. And Moth Culture has some hits in its history, but it’s still a source of some mistrust.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

After marking the history of cinema with Avengers: Endgamethe next Mightiest Heroes on Earth movie will be Avengers: Kang Dynasty!

The film was announced at San Diego Comic Con as one of the highlights of MCU PHASE 6, alongside Avengers: Secret Wars! In addition to the official date of May 2, 2025we also have confirmation from director Destin Daniel Cretton, who shone in the Shang-Chi.

There are no official details on which hero will be on the new team, with the obvious exception of Jonathan Majors… the Kang!

