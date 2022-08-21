Antony is out of play for Ajax, and coach says: “I only want whoever is 100% focused” | dutch football

Striker Antony was not listed for this Sunday’s game of Ajax, against Sparta Rotterdam, for the third round of the Dutch Championship. Coach Alfred Schreuder explained before the match that the Brazilian “didn’t feel 100%” to enter the field.

— Antony is not on the team. I spoke to him, and he told me he didn’t feel 100% ready to play. I only want players on the team who are 100% focused on Ajax. Most importantly, I had a good conversation with him and I was very clear,” Schreuder told ESPN.

This week, Ajax rejected €80m bid for striker, made by Manchester United. The value is equivalent to R$ 416 million at the current price.

1 of 1 Antony misses Ajax in this Sunday’s game against Sparta Rotterdam — Photo: Getty Images Antony misses Ajax in this Sunday’s game against Sparta Rotterdam – Photo: Getty Images

Amid these attempts by Manchester United, Antony performed at Ajax’s training ground on Friday, but worked only at the academy, according to the newspaper “Telegraaf”. He did not participate in field activity with the rest of the squad.

Antony was also out of training on Saturday and, consequently, was not included by the Ajax coach for this Sunday’s game against Sparta Rotterdam.

On the same Saturday, the striker of the Brazilian team gave an interview to “Telegraaf” and said that he did not see himself remaining at the Dutch club as some kind of punishment, and that his future was in God’s hands. The newspaper reported that Ajax do not intend to sell the player for less than 100 million euros.