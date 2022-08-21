Are you broke and need to make a Pix? Here’s how to use the credit limit for THIS!

Since the arrival of Pix in Brazilian banks and fintechs, it has become one of the main methods of transferring money. Now, a large part of the population works with this form of payment.

However, to be able to make this type of payment it is necessary to have available amounts in the account. Thus, this is a negative point of the modality. But news is coming for those who use the modality.

Nubank launches novelty with Pix

Nubank was one of the first fintechs to arrive in Brazil. With this, the company explains that its main objective, since its creation, is to simplify the financial life of users as much as possible.

For this, they offer several services ensuring that their customers have even more ease in their daily lives. In this way, thinking about further improving its service, the digital bank announced the launch of a new function: Pix no Crédito.

Now, with the PIX function, it is possible for bank customers to make payments using the credit card limit. Thus, the advantage is that the person for whom it is paid will be able to receive it immediately.

Once this is done, users start to deal with the debt with the financial institution. Nubank explained on its website that whoever receives the amount will not have anything different from the conventional PIX. In fact, the receiver will not be able to know which modality is being used by the customer.

Does the amount have interest?

It is important that customers understand that as the payment process is a line of credit, the novelty offered by Nubank will have a fee at the time of collection. This amount varies according to the number of installments chosen.

However, to have an idea of ​​the amounts that must be paid in interest, the person can perform a simulation in the application and check all possible charges before completing the operation.

How to make the payment

The company explains that there are two ways to make this type of payment. It can be performed using PIX keys or QR Code. Thus, to perform this modality the steps will be very simple.

The first step is to open the application and click on “PIX Area” and then on “Transfer”. Then you need to enter the values ​​chosen to transfer and then insert the collector’s PIX key. Remember to check the data of the person who will receive it.

Finally, click on “Choose how to transfer”, then on “Credit card” and then decide how many times you want to pay and enter the password. The process with the QR Code happens in the same way.

