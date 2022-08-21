Argentine Public Ministry investigates possible manipulation in Boca Juniors game | argentinian football

The Buenos Aires Public Ministry opened an investigation to determine whether the expulsion of defender Milton Leyendeker, in the match between Agropecuario and Boca Juniors, for the Copa Argentina, is linked to some sports betting manipulation scheme.
Leading the investigation is prosecutor Celsa Ramírez, who specializes in major events. The repercussion of the expulsion in recent weeks contributed to the opening of the investigation. The game took place on August 11, at Padre Ernesto Martearena stadium.
The move in question took place around eight minutes into the first half. Leyendeker committed a huge foul on forward Exequiel Zeballos — who had to be taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair. Leyendeker first received a yellow card, but the referee was told by the assistant that it was a red throw and changed the punishment.
The Public Ministry intervened last Thursday, with an official letter, and requested several measures from the Judicial Investigation Corps of the Municipal Public Ministry and the Federal Police of Argentina, to determine whether there was an illicit act.
Medical examinations performed afterwards indicated that Ezequiel suffered a tear in the back of his tibia, as well as a ligament injury in his right ankle. He will be out of action for a period of four to six months. On the other hand, Leyendeker was provisionally suspended by the Disciplinary Court of Argentina for an indefinite period.
Boca Juniors advanced to the quarterfinals with a meager 1-0 victory, with a goal from Guillermo Matías Fernández. The team continues in search of the championship of the competition.
The moment of the foul in Zeballos, in the game between Boca Juniors and Agropecuario — Photo: Reproduction / TyC Sports