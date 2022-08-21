Arsenal: Odegaard reveals about G. Jesus after victory: “Very lucky”

Credit: Disclosure / Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard revealed a conversation he had with Gabriel Jesus after Mikel Arteta’s team triumphed in the 3rd round of the Premier League. While shirt 9 had a decisive participation in the match, with assistance, the midfielder was the top scorer of the confrontation, with two goals. The Norwegian highlighted that the Gunners are very lucky to have the Brazil forward in their squad.

This Saturday (20), Arsenal visited Bournemouth and took no notice of the opponent. With only 15 minutes of ball rolling, the Gunnres were already beating the hosts by 2 to 0, with goals from Odegaard. Arteta’s team would still score at the start of the second half with William Saliba to secure three more points in the Premier League, with a 3-0 triumph.

This time, Gabriel Jesus did not score, but he had a notable participation and contributed with a pass to goal, serving the Norwegian midfielder.

After the victory, Odegaard spoke of Gabriel Jesus, since the Brazilian is one of the main stars of the Gunners and has been the highlight of the team at the beginning of the season.

Again Gabriel Jesus received a shot from close range by the defender, dominates the ball, spins, and goes towards the goal, lining up in the opposing defense. Still this season, a Ramsdale goal kick will become an assist. Nice goal from Arsenal!👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2TSsx8qgvU — Gabriel Jesus Brazil 🇧🇷 (@Gabriel_JesusBR) August 21, 2022

Odegaard’s Words About Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal

Odegaard revealed a conversation he had with Gabriel Jesus after receiving a pass from the Brazilian to score one of his goals in the duel. Therefore, he praised the Gunners’ number 9 collective and revealed that he tried to return the assistance to the player.

“He was fine with me, he said I was in a better position,” Odegaard said after the match. “I try to give you one back, but unfortunately [ele] was impeded; but this is football”, he continued.

“I think he’s not just about the goals, he gives us so much with plays too. He falls to match, he is brilliant in many stages of the game, he is amazing to play with and we are very lucky to have him here.”

With this Saturday’s goals, Odegaard equaled Gabriel Jesus, with two goals in this Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli also has the same number of balls in the net for Arsenal in their first three games in the English tournament.

After the victory, Arsenal took the lead in the Premier League provisionally. But Arteta’s team could lose the top of the table as early as this Sunday, when Manchester City face Newcastle.