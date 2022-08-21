At 69, Rita Lee’s husband is admitted to hospital

The musician Roberto de Carvalho, husband of singer Rita Lee, was hospitalized this last Friday (19), and used social networks to share more details about the battery of exams he underwent.

Through Instagram, the 69-year-old artist underwent a polysomnography, a test that measures the quality of sleep and identifies possible complications in patients who have frame of hypertension.

Advertising Could not load ad

+ Check out singers who have already been involved in controversies with ex-wife

“Polysomnography here we come. Hypertension in the stops”, wrote Rita Lee’s husband, in the caption of the photo in question. On click, he posed for a selfie with his body full of equipment for the examination in question.

Roberto de Carvalho has been married to Rita Lee since 1996. The musician was even with the singer against lung cancer, which is in remission. Recently, he recorded a very rare click of the great artist, after the intense period in treatment against the tumor.

Roberto de Carvalho, husband of Rita Lee (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

SEE MORE: Check out which celebrities have already been diagnosed with Burnout Syndrome