At war, Neymar has the best start to the season of his career

It is not only in the locker rooms (and when taking penalties) that Neymar has been fighting with Kylian Mbappé for the leading role of Paris Saint-Germain.

Overshadowed by shirt 7 in recent years and still only living in the French capital due to the lack of clubs interested in taking him out of there, the most expensive player in football history has returned from “on fire” holidays and is making the best start to the season in your entire career.

The Brazilian star, who today visits Lille, starting at 15:45 (GMT), for the third round of Ligue 1, actively participated in eight goals in his first three appearances for the Parisian team in 2022/23.

Neymar scored twice in the 4-0 rout of Nantes for the Champions Trophy, a match that marked the official opening of PSG’s season. Then, he scored a goal and three assists in the 5-0 against Clermont and put two more balls in the net in the 5-2 over Montpellier, already for the national championship.

Since debuting as a professional player, when he was still a teenager, back in 2009, for Santos, the star had never been so productive in his opening 270 minutes of football in a season.