Atlético-MG adopts silence after defeat; Hulk spoke out of contract – 08/20/2022

Atlético-MG had more possession of the ball than Goiás, finished almost six times more than the opponent, created many chances, put a lot of pressure, but was defeated at Mineirão. How to explain the defeat by 1 to 0, in a game valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship? Only at coach Cuca’s press conference, as the club’s board did not allow interviews with players after the match.

Even with the journalists positioned in the mixed zone, which in Mineirão is on the way between the field and the locker room, Galo athletes were instructed not to answer calls for interviews.

The only Atlético player who spoke about the defeat to Goiás was striker Hulk, to the Premiere channel. By virtue of the contract, each club has to assign an athlete for an interview after the match. The Galo captain commented on the boos of the crowd and the demands on the players.

“Why aren’t we winning? Football is like that. It’s no use creating countless chances and not winning the game. The result erases many things. We regret it because we don’t know what happens, we work hard, we create, we play better than the opponent, but we can’t win. In football, when it’s at this stage, it’s working, it’s focusing and working. Focusing on God, because soon things start to happen”, said Hulk.

Now Atlético-MG will have just over a week until the next appointment. In the 24th round of the Brasileirão, the classic is scheduled against América, under the command of the rival, at Independência. The game will be played on the 28th at 16:00.